Broncos move up 5 spots in NFL.com Power Rankings ahead of Week 15
Denver has once again an over 0.500 win-loss record following an AFC West win on the road. Where are they in week 15's Power Rankings?
The Denver Broncos are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, as they have won six out of their last seven games. They have now a 7-6 win-loss record, with three relatively easy games out of their last four remaining in their schedule. Denver is tied with five teams with a 7-6 record for the second and third Wild Card spots and is one game back for the top of the AFC West.
As always, before the start of the respective week, NFL.com, and to be specific, one of their lead writers Eric Edholm, releases its Power Rankings. Following a dominant 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, the Broncos have moved up five spots in the week 15 rankings.
With that being said, let's take a look at where the Denver Broncos are in NFL.com's Week 15 Power Rankings ...
Rank 11: Denver Broncos (previous week rank, 16)
The Denver Broncos have won an AFC West road game for the first time since 2019, on a very strong performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was not only Denver's first division road win since 2019, but it was also the Broncos' first win at SoFi Stadium. Since SoFi was opened, Denver lost their first three games against the Chargers, additionally, they lost one against the Rams last season.
Despite losing in Week 13 at Houston, Denver has won six out of their last seven games. Edholm mentioned the following regarding the Denver Broncos' Week 15 Power Ranking spot in the article ...
""Somehow, some way, the Broncos only trail the Chiefs by one game in the AFC West -- and now, this Saturday's matchup in Detroit might not be as rough a road test as it might have looked a few weeks ago. Denver's defense took a tiny step back in the Week 13 loss to the Texans, but the Week 14 win over the Chargers was a huge statement performance. The Bolts turned the ball over twice, were stopped five times on fourth downs and were 0 for 12 on third downs, as Justin Herbert was knocked out of the game. The offense overcame some challenges, including a pick on Russell Wilson's first pass of the game (which was actually Marvin Mims' fault). That was the Broncos' first true turnover on an opening drive this season. They've mostly been very good, which makes their first-drive-of-the-second-half struggles perplexing. But otherwise, this team has been sneaky dangerous for a while, even if a lot of folks aren't ready to admit it.""- Eric Edholm, NFL.com
The Broncos will be on the road once again, for their third-consecutive week for their Week 15 matchup, to be specific against the 9-4 Detroit Lions. Denver is 3-0 this season against NFC North teams ... can they make it 4-0?
The last time Broncos faced Detroit was in 2021, in Denver. The Broncos destroyed the Lions by a 38-10 score.
