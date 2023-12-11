Assessing Broncos' chances to win AFC West, can they actually pull it off?
Suddenly, the Denver Broncos are well within striking distance of the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Sunday, we saw the Denver Broncos get a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers and not long after that game went final, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Broncos were the only team in the AFC West to win in Week 14 and with one month left in the regular season, they are now just one game behind the Chiefs in the division.
Could the Broncos, left for dead after a 50-point drubbing in Miami, actually pull this off? The Broncos are well within string distance in the Wild Card race but if they could win the division, and host a playoff game, it would be one of the more unlikely turnarounds in the history of the league.
Here, we are going to take a look at how possible it is for the Broncos to win the division for the first time since 2015.
AFC West Standings
Team
Win
Loss
Home Record
Road Record
Division Record
Kansas City
8
5
4-3
4-2
3-1
Denver
7
6
4-3
3-3
2-2
Los Angeles
5
8
2-5
3-3
1-2
Las Vegas
5
8
4-3
1-5
1-2