Broncos mock draft: Roster gets the finishing touches for 2025 season
The Denver Broncos could be in a great spot when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around. Let's dive into a 2025 mock draft as the Broncos put the finishing touches on their team.
If things progress well in the 2024 NFL Season for the Denver Broncos, they may get to enjoy an offseason like the Houston Texans have had this year, where the team is clearly loading up for the present and the future. This is going to hinge on just how good Bo Nix looks as a rookie.
But I have a sneaky feeling that Sean Payton is quite confident that made the right choice in selecting Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's fast forward a bit and create a Broncos mock draft for 2025.
4th Overall Pick - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
James Pearce Jr might be the best pass rusher in the coming class, so the Denver Broncos being able to draft him would be awesome. In 2023 for Tennessee, Pearce had 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, so he was a regular in the backfield. Denver still needs to find an alpha off the defensive edge, as none of Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, or Baron Browning have proven to be that.
Cooper and Browning are also free agents at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, so the Broncos will have a huge need off the edge. Getting James Pearce Jr would be a great way to rebuild this crucial unit.
36th Overall Pick - Fernando Carmona Jr, OT, Arkansas
The Denver Broncos could lose LT Garett Bolles in free agency next offseason if they don't plan on extending him. And since they haven't even drafted a tackle since Bolles back in 2017, it'd be wise for them to take someone like Fernando Carmona Jr in the second round.
In fact, I could personally get on board with them taking two tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft, as I would not expect RT Mike McGlinchey to be someone they want to keep around for the long-term. The Broncos could get cheaper along the offensive line in the coming seasons.
68th Overall Pick - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
This will be the first of two-straight picks from Iowa. Since Iowa has become the gold standard for tight end performance in the NFL, the Broncos would be wise to take Luke Lachey in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the way it's gone now, Greg Dulcich could truly cement the TE1 job for the Broncos for the present and the future.
That would totally take them out of needing a TE1 in the 2025 NFL Draft, but we can pretend for a second that the Broncos still need some help at the position, so that's where Lachey comes into play. He could join fellow Iowa TEs like George Kittle, Noah Fant, and TJ Hockenson to make it to the NFL.