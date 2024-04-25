Broncos might get jumped for Bo Nix by shocking NFC team in 2024 NFL Draft
This cannot be happening
It looks like getting a quarterback for the Denver Broncos in this year's draft is going to be a lot more difficult than expected. Of course, there's going to be a lot of talk that leads up to the first round of the NFL Draft that ends up being nothing more than that -- just talk. However, what's going on behind the scenes right now could ultimately lead to the Denver Broncos missing out.
How is that even possible?
Well, the rumor mill is heating up that the Broncos could soon be getting jumped by...the Los Angeles Rams?
This would be the bombshell of the 2024 NFL Draft so far, but wait -- it gets even juicier:
This is absolute madness. Insanity. Chaos. The Broncos can't even comfortably sit at #12 overall and take Oregon's Bo Nix? If that's the case, it might be curtains on this team coming away from the first round with any quarterbacks. It's a defeating, deflating feeling, even though nothing has actually transpired.
When all is said and done, the Rams -- if they are even actually able to pull off a trade up the board -- could more likely be going after someone like Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu, Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, Rome Odunze, or Malik Nabers. I mean, all of those players would make so much more sense, right? But if there's smoke connecting the Rams to Nix, then it might be worth looking into to see whether or not there's a fire.
ESPN NFL Draft legend Mel Kiper Jr. has reported that the Rams have real interest in Bo Nix and the interest seems legit. Rams GM Les Snead was a grad assistant at Auburn in 1983 when Bo Nix's father was a quarterback there. There's overlap, there's history, There's reason for the Denver Broncos to be afraid if they really do like Bo Nix and want him as their next starter.
The Rams trading up into the top 10 picks to get Nix would be one of the most shocking developments of the offseason. With Sean McVay turning down lucrative television offers in recent years and Aaron Donald recently retiring, the Rams might be thinking about an Aaron Rodgers/Jordan Love kind of situation with Matthew Stafford and Bo Nix.
And the Denver Broncos might be down bad if that happens.