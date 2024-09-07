Broncos may have another chance to off-load one of their backup QBs in 2024
The Denver Broncos currently have three quarterbacks on their active roster, and it's not crazy to think that they could part with one of their backups in 2024. The first ever NFL Game in Brazil happened on Friday between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles won the game, so not only are the Packers 0-1, but they may have lost their star QB, Jordan Love, for an extended period of time. He was tackled to the ground late in the game, and ended up hurting his knee. Here is a close-up of the injury:
Folks, you can see something pop in that left knee. I am no doctor, but that could be bad news for Love and the Packers. In the even that Green Bay could be without their franchise QB for an extended period of time, they could turn to the QB market to see who is left out there. The Denver Broncos currently have two quarterbacks behind rookie Bo Nix on their depth chart.
Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham are the two backups on the roster, and it's not always common for an NFL team to carry three QBs on the active roster. Some teams may carry two and have a third on the practice squad. With both Wilson and Stidham being steady enough this offseason to be a QB2 in this league, you have to wonder if the Broncos could part ways with one of them if the price is right.
Well, the Packers could have a huge need for another QB, so could this be a fit here? Maybe. I don't believe the Broncos want to part with Zach Wilson unless the offer is huge. Stidham is an older and lower-ceiling QB than Wilson, and the Broncos just traded for the former New York Jets QB earlier this offseason.
I am not sure that the Broncos necessarily want to part with one of Zach Wilson or Jarrett Stidham this early on in the 2024 NFL Season, but it's still early enough for the Packers to save their season if Love needs to miss some time. If he's out for the year, the Packers should turn their focus to 2025, but if he needs to miss 4-6 weeks-ish, they could try to bring in a higher-end backup to keep their season on track.
The Broncos having Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham on the roster could make the Packers look this way.