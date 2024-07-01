Broncos making one more free agent signing could push team into playoff status
The Denver Broncos have a solid roster, no matter how many major outlets say otherwise, and they could be one free agent signing away from being a playoff team. It's hard to not see the upgrades that this team made in the 2024 NFL Offseason, and this incudes the QB positon. It's also not out of the question for Bo Nix to not only win the starting job, but manage the offense well enough in year one to keep Denver in the playoff hunt.
I mean, doesn't this team make the postseason in 2023 if they don't start 1-5? The fact that they dug themselves out of that mess is flat-out excellent. Denver not fielding a historically bad defense to begin the year and perhaps remaining steady on offense could be the difference in them winning one or two more games in 2024 than they did in 2023.
Well, they could still have room for another notable free agent signing, and making the right signing could push them over the edge into the playoff realm. To me, the remaining free agent addition, if Denver were to only make one, has to be along the defensive line, and long-time steady DL Emmanuel Ogbah is still out there.
Ogbah is still 30 years old and had 5.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and nine QB hits with the Miami Dolphins in 2023. As recently as 2021, Ogbah bad 12 passes defended, nine sacks, 41 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. Across his career, he averages seven sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits per season.
I mean, he's been steady his entire career, and would give the Denver Broncos a very strong room of defensive ends with Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers. It'd also add yet another viable body along the defensive line to lump together with DJ Jones and Malcolm Roach.
And all of a sudden, Denver's defense line looks like a huge strength, and they may even begin winning within the trenches on D in 2024, which is something they did not do in 2023. Could the Broncos truly be one free agent signing away from becoming a playoff team?