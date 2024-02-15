Broncos make huge trade up to No. 2 in latest NFL Mock Draft
Denver could look to move up the board to get help at a position of need.
The Denver Broncos make a major move up the draft board in Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft.
In the mock, Denver moves up to select University of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at No. 2 overall. In the proposed deal, Denver gives up a 2024 first-round pick (No. 12 overall), a 2025 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick in exchange for the second pick and the opportunity to select Maye.
From PFF:
"I believe the market for quarterbacks in this draft will be red hot, and we’ll see that solidify after .
"Teams such as the Falcons, Raiders, Broncos and Vikings will all be looking to move up for a quarterback. Here, I have an aggressive Sean Payton moving from No. 12 to No. 2 by giving up the same compensation package the 49ers offered to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 for Trey Lance in 2021."
The Broncos will indeed be in the market for a quarterback in all likelihood, as they're widely expected to release current quarterback Russell Wilson prior to free agency. Wilson was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham for Denver's final two games of the season.
Wilson started in 30 total games for the Broncos over the past two seasons, and the team had a record of 11-19 in those games -- not quite the results they were hoping for when they signed Wilson to a a five-year, $245 million contract extension in 2022.
When it comes down to it though, the Broncos might not want to part with all of the assets that it would take to move up to land Maye. In that case, they could look to land a quarterback later on in the draft. One way or another, Denver adding a QB in the '24 Draft seems very likely.