Broncos make another perplexing decision at the safety position
The Denver Broncos have had a wild adventure at the safety spot in 2023.
On Christmas Day, the Broncos chose to part ways with veteran safety Kareem Jackson. Even though there could be plans to move him back to the practice squad if he clears waivers (he most likely will), it's still a strange move with only two games remaining in the season.
The move leaves the Broncos with just four safeties on the active roster and one of those (JL Skinner), has been a healthy scratch in nearly every game this season.
The Broncos have Justin Simmons, but aside from him, it has been quite the odyssey at the safety position this season.
Jackson, a long-term veteran and former first-round pick, has been suspended twice this season for egregious hits in games. That has been less than ideal for this team but his two interceptions are also tied for second on the team this season and he's only played in eight games. He has also been a defensive leader for the team for several seasons and his re-signing this offseason was yet again a signal that the team needed more help at the position.
That help has not come in the form of Delarrin Turner-Yell who has just been bad when he's been on the field and his future with the team should very much be up in the air as far as I'm concerned.
Caden Sterns, who was lost to a season-ending injury in Week 1 is still on the roster and often forgotten about because his injury happened so long ago, but he should still figure prominently into the team's future as I will not be convinced that P.J. Locke is anything more than a stopgap. Locke will also be a free agent at season's end.
Finally, there is Skinner, who is a promising rookie but one we have hardly seen on the field. If the Broncos are taking Jackson off the active roster, it has to be because Skinner is going to get some work in these last two games. If not, the move makes even less sense.
The Broncos also have Devon Key and Keidron Smith on the practice squad. Needless to say, safety is a position that must be strongly considered in the 2024 NFL Draft.