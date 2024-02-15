Broncos likely offseason plan for Russell Wilson revealed
Denver has a major decision to make regarding its veteran quarterback.
The Denver Broncos have yet to make an official decision regarding Russell Wilson's future with the franchise, but it sounds like most executives from across the league's landscape are expecting the two sides to part ways.
From Jeff Legwold of ESPN:
"The Broncos have said multiple times, most recently at the Super Bowl, that a formal decision on quarterback Russell Wilson will come 'sooner rather than later.' And while almost no one in the league believes that will mean anything other than the Broncos releasing Wilson, doing so would leave plenty of salary cap damage -- $85 million in dead money, according to Roster Management System -- and an enormous question mark at quarterback."
Wilson's days in Denver have felt numbered since the end of the regular season. After all, he was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the Broncos' final two games of the season.
If Wilson is ultimately released, he will assuredly have several suitors. There's no shortage of teams in need of an upgrade at quarterback. Squads such as the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots could all be looking for new signal-callers, and a veteran like Wilson could prove appealing.
The Broncos had high expectations when they traded a package of picks for him in March of 2022 and subsequently signed him to a five-year, $245 million contract extension. But, the results have been underwhelming.
Wilson has started 30 total games for Denver over the past two seasons, and the Broncos have gone just 11-19 in those games. They missed the playoffs in both of Wilson's first two seasons -- extending the team's streak to eight straight seasons without a postseason berth.
At 35 years old, it's possible that Wilson's best football is behind him. But, there will definitely still be teams willing to give him another shot as a starting quarterback, just based off of the strength of his resume. It will be very interesting to see who Wilson ends up suiting up for next season.
It'll be a long offseason but you can start things with a big win thanks to Bet365's guaranteed $150 bonus! Broncos fans who deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game will get $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Sign up for Bet365 now!