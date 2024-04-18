Broncos legend putting his faith in the right place before 2024 NFL Draft
Peyton Manning knows who to trust with the future of the Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning knows a critical NFL Draft situation when he sees it. Obviously, every NFL Draft is important for teams around the league, but the Denver Broncos enter the 2024 NFL Draft without a stable situation at the quarterback position.
Manning, speaking to 9News Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis, noted that the first-round of next Thursday's NFL Draft is critical for the Broncos because it's going to determine the immediate direction and vision of the team.
"Obviously next Thursday’s important. It’s always important but I think it’s critical for the Broncos, especially to see where we’re going. I think it will say a lot about how our team is going to start out."- Peyton Manning
The Denver Broncos' 2024 offseason has been like getting told by a friend or your parents, "Get in the car, we're going somewhere," and having absolutely no idea where you're going. And even after driving around for a while, you still can't tell where you're going to end up. That feeling has led to plenty of unrest among fans in Broncos Country who understandably want to know the direction of the franchise as quickly as possible.
Are we there yet?!
One more week, Broncos Country. And while waiting is the hardest part, something Peyton Manning said is really important. Manning doesn't have insider info (or so he says), but he's putting his confidence where everyone in Broncos Country should be: In head coach Sean Payton.
"I’m a big believer in Sean and what he can do. I know he and George have a good plan going into Thursday."- Peyton Manning
The only assumption that can possibly made by the Denver Broncos' lack of movement at the quarterback position this offseason is that they have a good plan going into next week. They have exuded supreme confidence in whatever their plan is.
At this point, nobody has a clue whether or not the Broncos will trade up, trade down, or stay at 12 overall. Many have even begun questioning whether or not the Broncos will get a quarterback at all. Is Sean Payton going to "settle" for whatever is left after the first few QBs fly off the board? Are the Broncos going to "reach" for someone at the position? Are they going to "panic draft" a quarterback?
At the end of the day, what reason does Broncos Country have not to trust Sean Payton? He's one of the best coaches over the last 20 years in the NFL. He's consistently found ways to put together contending teams and maximize talent at every position. If Payton decides to make someone the first quarterback he's ever selected in the 1st or 2nd round, it doesn't really matter what anyone else thinks about it.
Payton felt like he could maximize Drew Brees, who was cast out of San Diego at a low point (coming off shoulder injury). He felt like he could maximize Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston, and he did. It would be wise of Broncos Country to follow Peyton Manning's lead and put faith in Sean Payton's evaluation at the position.