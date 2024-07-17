Broncos leadership turning a new page with Quinn Meinerz extension
By Jack Ramsey
The current Denver Broncos ownership and front office have not exactly gotten off on the best foot. General manager George Paton's first year seemed to end hopeful, but it all came crashing down with the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in 2022, which was compounded by new ownership's push for extending Wilson to a massive new contract. Wilson's complete dud of a contract has set the Broncos back financially and has forced ownership and Paton to reevaluate their processes and decision-making.
In what Broncos fans can only hope is a new page, ownership and Paton showed a commitment to retaining homegrown talent by extending standout guard Quinn Meinerz to a four-year deal, set to start with the 2025-26 league year. Meinerz, more affectionately known as "the belly", has quickly become a fan favorite since being drafted out of D-III Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2021. As a Division-III product, Meinerz grabbed the attention of the NFL world during the buildup to the 2021 draft, both for his massive stature and his incredible pedigree and draft stock as a non-Division-I player.
Meinerz has become the anchor to a Broncos offensive line that has seen a lot of turnover in his time. The group he spent 2023 with might be the best iteration he has seen in his tenure. However, Meinerz, once again, proved to be the Broncos' best offensive lineman, despite a much-improved cast around him.
In 2024, Meinerz will face one of his biggest challenges yet: clogging up the middle with a first-year starter at center. After the departure of Lloyd Cushenberry to the Titans in free agency, Denver figures to have a rookie starter at center in 2024.
Meinerz shows a new commitment in Denver, and turning a new page quickly. For far too long, we've seen the Broncos develop solid homegrown talent, including the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb, and a few others who end up leaving the Broncos without a second contract signed. Meinerz shows a willingness of Broncos ownership to keep homegrown and fan-favorite talent in-house and is a strong indication of what they expect to do with all-world corner Pat Surtain, who is the next Bronco starter in line to receive their second contract.
If George Paton and the Walton-Penner family know what is best for the Broncos, then Quinn Meinerz will be just the first of strong homegrown talent to re-sign with the team over the next few years.