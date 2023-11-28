Broncos last two home games could end up being playoff-clinchers
Could the Denver Broncos clinch a playoff spot at home in 2023?
Depending on how well the Denver Broncos play in Weeks 13-15, their last two home games in Weeks 16 and 17 could end up being playoff-clinching games for the team. The Broncos can go no worse than 1-2 during their three-game stretch playing away from home. They face the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Detroit Lions over the next three weeks.
And the team now sits at 6-5, which does give them an ever so small cushion. Ideally, the team goes 2-1 or 3-0 during this stretch. All three teams are beatable, and I do think there's a scenario where the Chargers end up firing Brandon Staley before the teams meet in Week 14. Anyway, I want to propose a scenario to Broncos Country:
Denver scrapes by and narrowly defeat the Texans and Chargers, but lose to the Lions. They sit at 8-6 with three games remaining in the 2023 NFL Season. Their next two games would be at home versus the New England Patriots and again against the Chargers. Could this end up creating a scenario where the Broncos would win those two home games and officially clinch a playoff spot at 10-6? To me, this is very possible.
And sure, Denver going 4-1 over their next five games might sound very optimistic, but this is also the hottest team in the AFC, winning five games in a row. When you thought they were cooked at 1-5, they beat the Green Bay Packers. When you thought there was no way the team could beat the Kansas City Chiefs, they did and got to 3-5.
When you thought that there was no chance they could beat the Bills in Buffalo, they did and got to 4-5. When you thought the "Passtronaut" in Josh Dobbs was going to roll over the Broncos, he had a harsh landing and the Broncos improved to 5-5.
And when you thought there was no way the Broncos could beat the Cleveland Browns and that defense, they blew them out by 17 points and got to 6-5. Why should I think this team cannot go 4-1 over the next five games? The reality of the situation is that the Denver Broncos are different than prior seasons. Sean Payton is an elite head coach and this team simply knows how to win games.
If they get to 8-6 or 9-5 before Week 16, there is a real possibility that the club could clinch a playoff spot at home in front of over 60,000 rowdy fans. And to make matters better, not only are the Patriots totally dysfunctional, but the Chargers might be on an interim head coach.
Folks, this could get good.