Broncos kicker could be on his way to the Pro Bowl with hot start to 2024
For the first time through 3 weeks of the 2024-25 season, and hopefully, it is not the last one, a Denver Broncos player got recognized by the NFL with their Player of the Week award. Every week the league recognizes one player per conference in all three phases of the game (Offense, Defense, and Special Teams).
On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Broncos kicker Wil Lutz was being recognized following his performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wil Lutz is your AFC Special Teams player of the Week 3
Not only did the Broncos defeat the previously 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road at Raymond James Stadium in Bo Nix's best game, but Wil Lutz was recognized by the NFL as the Special Teams Player of the Week for the AFC. Denver defeated Tampa by a 26-7 score, and from those 26 points, Lutz had 14.
Lutz went 4-for-4 on field goals, hitting from 43, 38, 33, and 43 yards respectively. Additionally, he went 2-for-2 on extra points. This is the second time Lutz has earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week as the Broncos' kicker, as he got it for the first time following the epic Monday Night Football win over the Buffalo Bills in November 2023.
Lutz has been a key piece for the Denver Broncos since the trade with the New Orleans Saints was made following the 2023 preseason after neither Elliott Fry nor Brett Maher did well. Last season, Lutz made important kicks including the walk-off winner over the Bills in primetime. He was re-signed in free agency after a hilarious mulligan, as he initially intended to sign a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but ended up re-signing with Denver.
In the first three weeks of the 2024-25 season, Lutz has been perfect, he has not missed a kick yet. He started hot, with 9-for-9 field goals, and 3-for-3 extra points. So far, his longest field goal of the season was in Week 1 on the road, against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, a 45-yarder.
It is the first Conference Honor of the season, and hopefully, it is not the last one. Denver will travel to New Jersey to face off against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, looking to extend their win streak and get to a 0.500 win-loss record.
Congrats to Wil Lutz, well deserved!