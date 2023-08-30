Broncos initial practice squad includes intriguing outside pickups
Denver Broncos finalize intriguing 17-player practice squad for 2023.
The Denver Broncos have reportedly finalized their initial practice squad, which includes a total of 17 players for the time being. The Broncos, like every NFL team, have a limit of 16 regular practice squad players, but they have one additional practice squad exemption for International Program player Haggai Ndubuisi.
And Ndubuisi was among the players the Broncos decided to bring in or bring back to the practice squad for 2023. Let's take a look at all of the reported additions, sorted by position:
Denver Broncos 2023 practice squad players
QB Ben DiNucci
The Broncos added DiNucci after a tryout during OTAs and he obviously impressed them enough in practices and preseason games to be worthy of a practice squad spot and label of "developmental QB". DiNucci parlayed a really nice performance in the XFL into this opportunity with the Broncos.
RB Tyler Badie
Many felt like Badie was going to be the Broncos' RB3 this year after he showed some serious speed with a touchdown on his first NFL reception late last season, but an injury in camp paved the way for Jaleel McLaughlin to run away -- literally -- with that job. Badie is an excellent practice squad back.
RB Dwayne Washington
Washington doesn't have much work as an actual running back in recent years, but he's got special teams prowess and is great to have in a pinch.
WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
Familiarity with the Sean Payton offense and a decent preseason led to a practice squad job in Denver for Lil'Jordan Humphrey. He's a big-bodied receiver who Sean Payton obviously has a decent level of trust for.
WR David Sills
The Broncos added David Sills from the New York Giants after a strong finish to the preseason. He has a fascinating story dating back to his time as a quarterback prospect turned wide receiver at West Virginia. He wasn't good enough to crack the Giants' 53-man roster but would have been back on their practice squad if not for this opportunity coming up with the Broncos. He caught 11 passes last year and has good size at 6-foot-3.
WR Phillip Dorsett
The former first-round pick is the most decorated player on the Denver Broncos' practice squad and could have a role against the team he was most recently cut by -- the Las Vegas Raiders -- in Week 1. Dorsett has tremendous speed but hasn't exactly lived up to his first-round billing. As a WR3 or WR4, he can be an effective option. We'll see how long he lasts on the practice squad but expect him to play early.
WR Michael Bandy
Brandy impressed the Broncos in limited reps. He's got some regular season action as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, catching 10 passes in 10 games last season. The Broncos might like him to contribute early as well.
TE Lucas Krull (reported signing, unconfirmed)
It looks like the Broncos convinced Lucas Krull to leave New Orleans (no ties to Payton there) in favor of the top practice squad TE spot in Denver. Krull was an undrafted free agent pickup in 2022 for the Saints with great size and athletic ability. He's young with upside and led all TEs in the 2023 preseason in receiving yards.
OT Demontrey Jacobs
The Broncos will have to wait for Jacobs to get fully healthy after suffering an injury in their final preseason game, but he is a prospect they like with size and length at the tackle position. It wasn't a flawless preseason for Jacobs, but he's got some developmental traits worth investing in.
OL Will Sherman
The Broncos brought in Will Sherman last year to the practice squad and the former Patriots sixth-round pick obviously has shown enough to the team to warrant additional development on the practice squad.
DL Jordan Jackson
Jackson was a reserve/futures signing by the Denver Broncos this offseason and is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints in 2022 out of Air Force. He's got the type of talent worth a longer look on the practice squad even though we didn't see a ton of flashes in the preseason.
DL Haggai Ndubuisi
The Broncos brought in Ndubuisi, a converted offensive lineman, as part of the NFL International Pathway Program. He is therefore the 17th member of the practice squad thanks to the NFL allowing an exemption.
DL PJ Mustipher
One of the Denver Broncos' top undrafted free agents, PJ Mustipher showed the coaching staff that he eventually belongs on a 53-man roster in the NFL. He's got NFL-ready size and I wouldn't be surprised if we see him at some point this season on the 53.
DL Tyler Lancaster
Lancaster is one of the most experienced players the Broncos have on the practice squad this year. He's played 59 career games, but hasn't played since 2021 with the Green Bay Packers. His experience is nice to have on the practice squad.
EDGE Marcus Haynes
Haynes was an undrafted free agent signed by the Broncos out of Old Dominion, who surprisingly put a large number of players in the NFL this offseason. Haynes has some burst and explosiveness to him. As he continues to add NFL strength to his frame, he'll be a player worth watching closely.
CB Art Green
The Denver Broncos made Art Green one of their most expensive post-draft signings, and largely due to the fact that he has elite athleticism and size. It was expected that he would need some additional seasoning, and thankfully, the Broncos have one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league in Christian Parker.
DB Devon Key
For my money, Devon Key was one of the top playmakers in the secondary throughout the preseason for the Broncos. It felt like he was finding his way around the ball all the time. Key returns to provide additional depth to a loaded safety position.