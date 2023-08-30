5 roster cut reunions for the Denver Broncos that make sense
Could the Denver Broncos reunite with some of their old pals after roster cuts?
The Denver Broncos could be one of the NFL's most active teams after roster cuts were turned into the NFL on Tuesday afternoon, and we could see some intriguing possible reunions with the team. As the Broncos have consistently reshaped the roster over the last handful of years, we've seen many players come and go, but there are a lot of former Denver Broncos that hit free agency or the waiver wire that could actually make quite a bit of sense to come back.
But who?
Let's take a look at five names that are floating out there, some former Denver Broncos players who could make a return to the Mile High City to help the team get back on track.
5 reunions the Denver Broncos could pursue after roster cuts
1. Bradley Roby, cornerback
Not that this is the most likely of reunions, but it would make sense for veteran cornerback Bradley Roby to return to the Denver Broncos here in 2023. Roby was a first-round pick by the Broncos out of Ohio State back in 2014, and he helped the team form the "No Fly Zone" and win Super Bowl 50.
Roby has had a fruitful career outside of Denver with Houston and New Orleans, including one year with Sean Payton as the Saints' head coach back in 2021.
The reason this reunion could make sense is quite simple at this point. K'Waun Williams is headed to short-term IR to start the year. Riley Moss could be headed for the same distinction. The Broncos are very young at cornerback and might need a veteran presence at the position. Could the Broncos tab Roby as a veteran slot option?