Broncos hosting veteran CB could mean something major for the secondary
This is now the second free agent cornerback that the Denver Broncos have had interest in.
On Friday, the Denver Broncos hosted free agent cornerback Levi Wallace. Well, could this mean something major for the state of the secondary? Right now, this is the second veteran CB that the Broncos have expressed interest in, as Kristian Fulton caught the eye of the Broncos before rejecting an offer from Denver to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
And now, the Broncos have hosted another vet CB, Levi Wallace, on Friday.
Wallace turns 29 this summer and has played for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, going undrafted in 2018. Wallace has had some nice years, and since 2021, he's accumulated 34 passes defenced and eight interceptions, so he's got very good ball skills.
Here's the thing, though; why are the Broncos seemingly having a good bit of interest in a CB approaching 30 years old? What is their plan here? Currently, Denver has two young cornerbacks they apparently still have confidence in with Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis. Mathis regressed in 2023 after a very strong rookie season, and Moss hardly played as a rookie.
Perhaps this is nothing more than the 2024 version of the Broncos signing Fabian Moreau. Or, perhaps, it's something deeper. Perhaps Denver wants to bring in a veteran CB like Wallace to raise the floor of the CB room just in case the team's most notable defensive back gets traded. It's a valid theory, as the Denver Broncos best chance at being able to make a huge move up the 2024 NFL Draft board for a QB is to include Patrick Surtain in the deal.
Levi Wallace has played on the outside, and he's got notable success in the NFL, so it's not like Denver is hosting some random CB for funsies. With their interest in Fulton previously and now them preparing to host Wallace on a visit, this could simply be them adding to a room that needs another body.
Or, it could be something else quite bigger.