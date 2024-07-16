Broncos hire Super Bowl 50 champion as a coaching intern for training camp
Two-time single-season tackle leader and Super Bowl 50 champion Todd Davis is back with the Denver Broncos. With aspirations of a coaching career, Denver is allowing their former linebacker to start this new journey with the team he helped win a Lombardi Trophy. Davis announced on his DNVR Broncos podcast that the Broncos are hiring him as a coaching intern for the upcoming training camp.
Davis joined the Broncos in 2014 off waivers from the New Orleans Saints following injuries to Brandon Marshall and Danny Trevathan. He was such a good piece for Denver that, despite the head coaching change from John Fox to Gary Kubiak after the 2014-15 season, Kubiak decided to keep the former undrafted free agent, who made the roster after his first training camp with the Broncos. During Kubiak's first year, he was not a starter but had some big plays that helped the team win the Super Bowl that year.
Trevathan left in free agency following the Super Bowl 50 win and Davis was a starting inside linebacker next to Brandon Marshall for three consecutive seasons. The Broncos released Davis after six years, before the 2020 season. During his six years with the Broncos, Todd played in 82 regular season games, starting 63, with over 450 tackles. He was the Broncos' tackling leader for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019 with 114 and 134 respectively.
Davis spent time with the Vikings and Giants before announcing his retirement in 2021. Before the 2023-24 season, he joined the DNVR Network as an analyst, where he announced his coaching internship with the Broncos.
This presents a prime opportunity for Davis to embark on his coaching career alongside Sean Payton and his staff. He will likely collaborate closely with the experienced Greg Manusky and the inside linebackers.
The Broncos will have their first training camp practice on Friday, July 26.