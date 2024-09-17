Broncos have another competitor for worst trade in recent NFL history
The Denver Broncos made one of the worst trades in NFL history a couple of years ago, but they may have another competitor to take that crown from them. The Broncos decision to trade for Russell Wilson has set this team back multiple seasons, and through two games of the 2024 NFL Season, it feels like the team keeps finding a lower version of rock bottom.
They are now 0-2 on the season and just do not have much going or them on offense, but to be fair, their defense has been playing out of their minds thus far, as Denver has lost each game by just a possession, so they're not getting blown out.
Well, as the team slowly starts to rebuild after the failed Russell Wilson era, they are fortunately not alone in the "worst trade in NFL history" department. Many have said that the Cleveland Browns decision to trade for Deshaun Watson has been the worst in NFL history, but if nothing else, the Browns have won more games than lost in the Watson era.
There might be a new team in line to take that crown away from the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, and it's the lowly Carolina Panthers, who announced on Monday that second-year QB Bryce Young is heading to the bench in favor of Andy Dalton.
Bryce Young may actually end up competing with JaMarcus Russell as being the biggest bust in NFL history. No, I am 100% serious here. Through 16 starts in the NFL, Young and the Panthers are 2-14. Young has thrown 11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions for a 70.9 passer rating.
These are unplayable numbers even for a backup QB, and this was someone who the Panthers traded up to get in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is a look at what the Panthers had to give up to trade up to the no. 1 spot to take Young:
This is historically bad, and honestly, this is 100% worse than the Russell Wilson trade. TBroncos fans breathe a sign of relief to an extent, as it seems like the franchise has totally given up on Young. Denver will face the Panthers in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season, so they could end up seeing Andy Dalton instead of Bryce Young.
Only time will tell if the Panthers give Young one more shot, but man, this has turned into the worst trade perhaps in the history of sports.