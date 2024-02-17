Broncos hated rivals could get in the way of team finding franchise QB
The Denver Broncos are certainly going to have to battle it out with other teams if they plan on drafting a QB.
With the 2024 quarterback class being deeper than recent years, the Denver Broncos might be in a great spot to finally draft a franchise passer. However, the team isn't going to be the only ones trying to land a top passer. As of now, it seems like all of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy are the clear-cut top QB prospects.
And there is reason to believe that all of them could end up going inside the top 10. Right now, the Broncos are going to select 12th overall, so there is no guarantee that a top QB will be there for them to take. A trade up the draft board with a willing party might be what the Broncos have to do. Well, this blurb from Ian Rapoport on Friday might put a wrench into the Broncos plans:
On Friday, more news came out about the Raiders' plan to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, and to make matters worse for that QB, he'll also have to serve a two-game suspension. Rapoport notes in the top tweet that the Raiders could move up the NFL Draft board to find their franchise QB. With Las Vegas picking at 13th overall, they are right there with the Broncos.
This offseason, Vegas brought in a new era, hiring former Chargers GM Tom Telesco in the same role, and ripping the interim tag off of Antonio Pierce, making him their permanent head coach. Like the Broncos, the Raiders don't have a franchise QB, and there could be a scenario where a QB that perhaps the Broncos and Raiders like is in striking distance for each team.
Who knows, maybe Vegas ends up making a stronger offer than Denver to move up? They do own a second-round pick this year, which is a pick that Denver doesn't have. So in my opinion, if you're the Broncos, you have to keep a close eye on what the Raiders will do at QB in free agency to see if it becomes more or less likely that they take a QB.
And Sean Payton should be insanely aggressive if he plans on trading up for a passer, not only for the Broncos sake, but to ensure that no other team can leap them.