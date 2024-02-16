4 Broncos players we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
With what we know following the 2023 season, these four players won't bring much value to the Denver Broncos in the future.
The Denver Broncos are a struggling NFL franchise, even if there were some "bright spots" during the 2023 season.
The team has a major question at quarterback, has missed the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons and is sitting behind a current dynasty in the making in Kansas City. Sean Payton has his hands more than full if he hopes to turn things around and the team can't afford to be brought down by players who just have not lived up to their potential.
The Broncos may not be able to just dump every player on this list, but after this past season, it seems safe to say that calling each of them a "bust" is more than fair.
Delarrin Turner-Yell, Safety
The Broncos had their issues with the safety position this season and when Kareem Jackson was suspended multiple times following a season-ending injury suffered by Caden Sterns, Delarrin Turner-Yell was pressed into action.
He struggled... mightily.
Turner-Yell was a fifth-round pick in 2022, so he wasn't necessarily supposed to be a star, but when you only have 53 spots on a roster, each player needs to be more than worthy of that spot. Turner-Yell might bring something to special teams, but that is likely the only area he will ever positively impact this team.
He is not a good defensive safety and the Broncos are going to have to add some more depth at this position this offseasn in addition to seeing what JL Skinner brings to the table.