Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz again ranked high among his peers for 2024
The Denver Broncos, as we all know, have one of the best guards in the NFL in Quinn Meinerz, and it's again reflected in another power ranking. CBS Sports unveiled their top-15 guards and top-5 centers in the NFL for the 2024 season, and while I do not personally agree with how low they ranked Meinerz, they still gave him recognition, as he came in at No. 12 on the list:
"One of the underrated guards in the league, Meinerz is one of the best run blockers at his position. Improving in pass protection, Meinerz allowed two sacks and 19 pressures in 592 pass-blocking snaps last year (3.2% pressure rate allowed).- Jeff Kerr
Meinerz can play guard and center, but has settled in as one of the rising young guards in the league. At just 25, Meinerz's best years are ahead of him. "
The three players ranked behind him that rounded out the top-15 were Kevin Dotson of the Los Angeles Rams, Elgton Jenkins of the Green Bay Packers, and Teven Jenkins of the Chicago Bears.
I'd argue that Quinn Meinerz is plenty good enough to be inside the top-10, but this is just one website's rankings. Nonetheless, it's good to see that the stud guard is getting this recognition, as he turned into one of the fiercest and toughest iOL players in the NFL in 2024.
In fact, now that he's completed his third year, he is now eligible for a massive contract extension, and with several guards touching the $20 million per year figure, it would not shock me to see Quinn Meinerz get that much on an extension.
However, there has been no indication that the Denver Broncos are actively trying to extend Meinerz, and maybe the two sides have agreed to table extension talks for a later date. No matter how they get it done; the Denver Broncos must lock up their best offensive lineman for the long-term.