Broncos get another surprising Courtland Sutton update (and it's a good one)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been a huge topic of discussion all offseason. Whether it's been speculation regarding his future with the team, his contract situation, or whether or not he would attend offseason workouts, Sutton has been in the news cycle constantly.
Although a lot of the news and rumors surrounding Sutton haven't been overly positive, the last couple of developments have swung the pendulum in the opposite direction. Sutton went from holding out of voluntary OTAs to getting back on the field for mandatory minicamp, and now we have news that he will be attending his first voluntary work of the offseason. Okay, that may be stretching it a bit, but Sutton will be present for the throwing sessions being hosted this week by Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver:
"Among other Bronco players attending the passing sessions in Texas, is receiver Courtland Sutton, who stayed away from the team's voluntary offseason program in hopes of a new contract but then participated in the mandatory minicamp sessions on June 11-12."- Mike Klis
These throwing sessions and workouts aren't sanctioned by the team, but Sutton isn't being paid to be there either. If Sutton really wanted to stick it to the Broncos, he probably wouldn't show up to these throwing sessions and would continue working out on his own. With that said, he recently went on the DNVR podcast and talked about wanting to be in the Broncos Ring of Fame one day and helping restore the winning culture to such a proud franchise.
Sutton hated missing voluntary OTAs. He's a competitor. He wants to be out there with his teammates and his presence at the throwing sessions in Texas proves that. Sutton understands how important of a role he plays in this team getting back to winning, starting in 2024. Expectations for the Broncos are extremely low this year from the outside perspective. The Broncos have undoubtedly heard all of that noise and the last thing they need is major questions being asked about chemistry between their quarterbacks and the team's #1 receiver.
Sutton has two years left on his current contract, but only $2 million in guaranteed cash. He wants to add more guaranteed money to his deal, which is understandable because he won't be hitting free agency until he's 30 years old in 2026. He seemed cautiously optimistic that there would be some form of resolution, but there have been zero reports of the Broncos and Sutton's camp negotiating at all.
The former second-round pick is coming off of arguably his best year as a pro. Although he made the Pro Bowl back in 2019, Sutton was a little more dominant in 2023 despite not having as many yards, finishing with 10 touchdown catches -- the most of his NFL career so far.