Broncos finally add sleeper UDFA cornerback after flurry of roster moves
The Denver Broncos held their 2024 rookie minicamp which started on Friday, May 10, and finished on Sunday, May 12. The Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and Mandatory Minicamps are getting closer. Specifically, Denver will have these training sessions on the following dates ...
OTAs: May 21-23, 28-30 and June 3-6
Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13
Following their rookie minicamp, in which they had their draft picks, undrafted free agents, and tryout players, the Broncos made four moves, including finally officially signing a rumored UDFA sleeper at the cornerback position.
The veteran signing is wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who was signed to the practice squad after last year's preseason. Dorsett was elevated to the roster in two games last season, but he had no receptions. He was released on Friday and then re-signed after the team did its roster gymnastics
The second signing is cornerback Quinton Newsome, an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. Newsome was announced as an undrafted signing following the draft, but he was not officially signed until Monday, May 13. He was not a part of the rookie minicamp. Newsome, a two-time All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, can find a way to make it into the roster or practice squad.
Two undrafted free-agent signings were waived, players who participated in the rookie minicamp. The first is former Washington State wide receiver Lincoln Victor, who got a $25,000 guaranteed contract, and the second is former Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou.
With Constantinou waived, that leaves Riley Dixon as the only punter remaining in the roster.
Denver has a loaded receiver room, and it looks like Victor did not have a great minicamp. He was waived despite the contract guarantee he got when he was signed not long ago.
More moves are expected to come before OTAs and the mandatory minicamp as the Broncos continue to tinker with the overall look of the 90-man roster.