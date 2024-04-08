Broncos fans may not be happy no matter what happens in 2024 NFL Draft
There surely will be fans expressing their displeasure no matter what route the team takes during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Broncos Country debating on what the team should do during the 2024 NFL Draft won't stop even after the draft is over, and there surely will still be some displeased fans no matter what the team does. The fallout after the coming draft is going to be something to watch within Broncos Country. The most passionate issue within the NFL landscape centers around the QB position.
And unfortunately, the Denver Broncos have not been able to see any of their quarterbacks in the "best QB in the NFL" debates for a decade. Well, the team is on the other side of that debate, and that'd be which QB the team should take during the 2024 NFL Draft. It's reasonable to say that all of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye are probably out of the question given how high they are projected to be drafted.
The next tier of passers would include JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix Jr. The Broncos would likely need to trade up to draft McCarthy, but both Nix and Penix could likely be had with the 12th overall pick, which is Denver's first-rounder, or even with a trade down. If you asked 10 Broncos fans what they'd want the team to do, you'd likely get 10 different answers.
And the last time the team allegedly considered fan input, the team hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their head coach. At the end of the day, Sean Payton, George Paton, and the rest of the front office members truly should not consider how the fanbase will react; what we think should be irrelevant to how they approach the 2024 NFL Draft.
When the draft is over, there surely will be many Broncos fans who are up in arms and just beside themselves if the team doesn't do what they want. But if the 2024 Denver Broncos are successful given the circumstances from their 2024 NFL Draft, well, everyone should be happy with that.