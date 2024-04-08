Broncos fans could be underrating impact of hitting on a stud rookie quarterback
There is a lot of negativity wrapped up in Broncos Country, and for good reason, but I do think much of the fanbase is underrating just how much could change if the team hits on a rookie quarterback.
The Denver Broncos hitting on a rookie quarterback could change the course of this franchise for the next decade, but I do think many Broncos fans are underrating this possibility. With the Broncos, I typically always hear why they can't do this thing or another or why this good thing will never happen to them. It definitely gets nauseating to read on social media after a while.
One of the most recent debates in Broncos Country is whether or not this team can enjoy the same type of success arc that the Houston Texans are on. The Texans were a wholly irrelevant team in 2022, but since they hit on QB CJ Stroud, the entire course of the franchise has been changed for the better.
It's a worthy debate, as some have said that the Texans were already rebuilding their roster before CJ Stroud got there. They may argue that he was the cherry on top. But honestly, the Texans roster wasn't super special heading into 2023. It was a fine roster with notable talent on both sides of the ball, but it's not like this team was filled with star-studded players.
And furthermore, Texans GM Nick Caserio really didn't do much of anything special in the NFL Draft prior to hitting on CJ Stroud. What I'm trying to say is that the Texans' situation wasn't that special pre-CJ Stroud. And for the Denver Broncos, while they don't have a great roster by any means, it's fine. It's not special, but it's fine.
They have an above-average offensive line and largely a pretty average group of play-makers on offense. Defensively, the team has two very good CBs, a fine safety room, two average inside linebackers, and some decent talent off the EDGE. Again, it's not a great roster, but it's not terrible.
I say all of that to say that the Denver Broncos can enjoy the same arc in 2024 that the Houston Texans enjoyed in 2023. Hitting on a quarterback makes many roster holes/issues go away, or at least lessens the negative impact they have. My personal plea here to Broncos fans is that if Sean Payton and George Paton hit on a rookie QB, things will get better, and they'll get better quite quickly.
Sure, it's much easier said than done hitting on a QB, but it's possible, and there is nothing to say it cannot happen to the Broncos.