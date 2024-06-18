Broncos expected to add elite pass rush weapon from UFL champions
When it comes to assembling a 90-man roster in the NFL, you really can never leave any stone unturned. One of the great benefits the NFL has right now is multiple other professional leagues with players who are on the cusp of being NFL-caliber (or even former NFL players) putting tape out and getting some much-needed development and time on the field. The Denver Broncos took notice of one particular pass rusher from the recent UFL champion Birmingham Stallions, and are expected to add him to the roster soon.
According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos are working out and expected to sign outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman, who will go from being one of the best pass rushers in the entire UFL to being in competition for a spot on the Denver Broncos' 53-man roster.
Wilson was the first to report that the Broncos are expected to sign Tillman, but the report of Tillman getting a workout with Denver first came from MLFootball on Twitter/X.
Tillman is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound EDGE defender who was dominant in getting after the quarterback this past season for the Stallions.
For two straight seasons, Tillman racked up over 33 pressures of the quarterback, and his overall edge play this past season was graded extremely high by Pro Football Focus.
There's no reason to get too worked up over this move just yet. For now, it isn't anything more than the Broncos simply taking a shot on a player who deserves exactly that -- a shot. There's virtually no risk in moves like this from the NFL team's perspective, and it's great to see the Broncos getting involved in signing standouts from other pro leagues.
Tillman is one of a variety of UFL players who have been getting looks from NFL teams since that league finished up, and one advantage that he's going to have coming into training camp is already being in game shape.
At just 26 years of age, Tillman still has time to make a name for himself in the NFL. What would that look like with the Denver Broncos in 2024? That remains to be seen. He would have to hope that Denver wants to keep five guys off the edge this year and beat out players like 2023 undrafted free agent Thomas Incoom.
You just never know what can happen in training camp and the preseason, and I like that the Broncos are trusting in their pro scouting with this one. Tillman will be an interesting story to follow throughout the remainder of the offseason.