We need to have a conversation about @USFLStallions DE Dondrea Tillman. How is this man not in the NFL?



He had another spectacular outing against St. Louis this weekend: 4 tackles, 3 TFL's, 1 sack. @dondreatillman2 is the top graded D-Lineman in the #UFL, at 92.0!! per @PFF.… pic.twitter.com/7lV9En2t7o