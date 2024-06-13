6 former players the Denver Broncos will face during the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos have seen many players come and go through the years. Let's look at some of the most notable former players they will face in 2024.
There are some old faces who used to be Denver Broncos that are on other teams. Denver has made their fair share of poor roster additions over the years, and many of those were from GM George Paton. Well, Denver will have a plethora of former players on the opposing sideline ahead of the 2024 NFL Season.
Besides the obvious one, let's look more into the former players that Denver will see in 2024.
Dre'Mont Jones, Seattle Seahawks
In Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks, a team they did some business with two years ago. The massive trade for Russell Wilson spakred a bit of a rivarly with these two teams, and former Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones left for the Seahawks in free agency before the 2023 season.
Based on how his season went, and how Broncos DE Zach Allen's season went, it's clear that the Broncos have the better player, which is awesome.
Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Oh yes, perhaps the most anticipated game of the 2024 NFL Season is in Week 2, where the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Denver to face Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is going to be absolutely insane, and I would expect Mile High to be sold out and seated to the brim. Russell Wilson is going to get perhaps the most boos of any athlete ever.
And you know that the Denver Broncos are going to play their tails off, as this is the first home game of the season as well.