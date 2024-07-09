Broncos encouraged to keep their eye on speedster play-maker for 2025 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos could look to keep beefing up their wide receiver room in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they may have a player to keep their eye on. PFF identified one offensive player for each team to follow for the 2025 NFL Draft, and for the Denver Broncos, they were encouraged to follow Isaiah Bond, a WR from Alabama who is now playing at Texas:
"Jerry Jeudy is with the Browns and Courtland Sutton is entering the final year of his deal with guaranteed money, so the Broncos could be looking for a difference-making pass-catcher in 2025.- Trevor Sikkema
Isaiah Bond, who played at Alabama the past two seasons and is now at Texas, brings world-class speed to the football field. He won state championships in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in track. He is smaller at just 180 pounds and needs more nuance in his routes, but you can’t teach his explosiveness and top speed."
You have to wonder if the Denver Broncos could again bolster their WR room in the 2025 NFL Draft. With all of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Josh Reynolds having contracts expire within the next two seasons, it could make sense for Denver to continue to add to this position.
Bond is a 5'11", 182lb wide receiver from Buford, Georgia. He's got a similar profile to Marvin Mims Jr, actually. In 2023 with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Bond caught 48 passes for 668 yard and four touchdowns. And if he were to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, he'd be just 21 years old at the time of it happening.
As PFF notes, Bond has some amazing, game-breaking speed, but could use more polish with his route-running. Depending on how deep the 2025 NFL Draft class is at wide receiver, the Broncos might be able to get someone like Isaiah Bond outside of the first round.
Could the Broncos continuing to bolster their WR room next offseason be a smart idea?