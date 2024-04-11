Broncos drop hint at another massive uniform change coming in 2024
The Broncos might make some dreams come true with their uniforms in 2024
The Denver Broncos are getting new uniforms for the 2024 season, which will be revealed on April 22. But that isn't the only big revelation about the team's uniforms for this year. The Broncos have also been rumored to be adding throwbacks into the mix this coming season, a rumor that was given some serious life by the team in Twitter/X recently.
The NFL has revised its helmet policy once again, which will now mean that teams can use up to three helmet variations in a season. This is another upgrade from a year ago when the league started allowing teams to wear two helmets in the same season again, a rule the Broncos took advantage of by rocking the first-ever white helmet in team history.
The team's reaction to the news about the league allowing three helmets to be worn speaks volumes...
If the Broncos weren't planning on using three helmets this coming season, they wouldn't have any reason to comment on that post by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. For those who have been hoping for the team to bring back the sky blue helmet, the dream might finally become reality in 2024.
Could the Broncos pull the rug out from underneath everyone and go back to the orange helmet they wore in the 1960s? Could they add an alternate black helmet? You never know, but it's far more likely to deduce from the breadcrumbs that have been left that the Broncos are plotting to utilize navy blue as their primary helmet color going forward and have the white helmets and sky blue helmets as alternates.
The timing of the Broncos doing a re-design on their uniforms in 2024 also means they will get to utilize this new allowance before most other teams. As Pelissero reports, the rule will go into effect for most teams starting in the 2025 season, but since the Broncos are getting new uniforms in 2024, they're able to do this a year in advance.
Broncos Country will have to give a collective pat on the back to Team President Damani Leech for anticipating all of this, because the fans have been clamoring for the 70s/80s/90s throwbacks for quite some time. The uniform the Broncos have worn for the majority of the franchise's existence is beloved by the fan base, and at this point, it's likely absence causing the heart to grow fonder.
The Broncos don't exactly have the best of memories in those uniforms, but they are an iconic NFL aesthetic.
And they're finally coming back, after all this time. At least, that's what it seems like.