Broncos defensive line depth chart after John Franklin-Myers trade
The Broncos have remodeled their D-line considerably
The Denver Broncos made a trade on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft to acquire defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers from the New York Jets. Just 27 years old, Franklin-Myers was in the midst of a four-year, $55 million deal with the Jets, but New York was looking to get rid of him in a salary dump.
The Broncos not only added Franklin-Myers but signed him to a completely redone two-year deal worth $15 million and $10 million in guarantees, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. If Franklin-Myers would have been a straight-up free agent, that average annual value would put him at the top of the Broncos' 2024 class. This is a massive addition to a roster that desperately needed defensive line help going into the offseason.
The Broncos ranked 32nd in the NFL last season in rushing yards allowed and an embarrassing 5.0 yards per carry surrendered over the course of a 17-game season. It's wild to think the team actually won eight games given that figure.
After the Franklin-Myers trade with the Jets, what does the Broncos' defensive line depth chart look like now?
Starters
- Zach Allen
- DJ Jones
- John Franklin-Myers
This is a substantial upgrade from last year when the Denver Broncos rolled out Jonathan Harris as a starter all season. Franklin-Myers has 19.5 career sacks and 61 career QB hits. He's been one of the most underrated interior defensive linemen in the league over the last handful of years, although the Jets paid him accordingly (signed a four-year, $55 million deal just two years ago).
Zach Allen and DJ Jones were previous big-money additions to the Broncos' defensive line the last two offseasons prior to 2024 and should get a lot better with a player like Franklin-Myers added to the mix.
Backups
- Malcolm Roach
- Angelo Blackson
- Matt Henningsen
- Elijah Garcia
- Jordan Jackson
Ultimately, the depth for the Denver Broncos on the defensive line is average, but they have a really good fourth option in Malcolm Roach. Roach offers this team some serious upside as a consistent run stopper and he was one of the team's top priorities in free agency as a result of his skill there.
Angelo Blackson has been in the league for a long time and is a veteran floor raiser at this position group. There are other teams around the league with more "enviable" depth on the defensive line, but the Broncos now at least have some depth to work with and a really strong top end of the depth chart on the defensive line.
Having a good defensive line will really raise the tide for this team in 2024. The Broncos' inability to stop the run and get a consistent pass rush on the defensive front last season was a huge reason the team didn't make the playoffs. These upgrades loom large.