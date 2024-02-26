Broncos could steal key piece of Ravens defense in free agency
ESPN listed Denver as an ideal landing spot for a major defensive free agent.
After missing out on the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season, it's fair to assume that the Denver Broncos will be looking to make some major upgrades over the offseason.
One area where the Broncos could look to add some talent is at the linebacker position, and one potential target there is Patrick Queen of the Baltimore Ravens, as suggested by ESPN's Matt Bowen.
In a recent article, Bowen listed Denver as the best fit for Queen in terms of a potential landing spot. Here's what he had to say:
"With Josey Jewell hitting free agency, the Broncos could opt to replace him with Queen, who can clean up in the run game, drop in coverage and create pressure on blitz stunts. In addition to 133 tackles, Queen chipped in 3.5 sacks and 18 pressures last season in Baltimore. He would bring a physical and productive presence to the middle of the Denver defense."
After spending the first four years of his career in Baltimore, Queen could potentially find a new NFL home in free agency, as there will likely be several teams interested in his services.
Queen has started in every game for the Ravens since they drafted him in the first round (28th overall) of the 2020 Draft, and he established himself as one of the better young linebackers in the entire league in the process.
Over the course of his career so far, Queen has compiled 454 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 15 pass deflections and four interceptions. He's also forced five fumbles, recovered six fumbles and scored a defensive touchdown. Given that production, it's no wonder that Queen could be a hot commodity in free agency.
At just 24 years old, Queen should still have a ton of good football in front of him, and that fact will make him even more attractive on the open market. He would certainly provide a boost to Denver's defense, so keep an eye on the Broncos as free agency approaches.