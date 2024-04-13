Broncos build for future without Patrick Surtain in 7-round mock draft
In this Denver Broncos mock draft, the team builds for the future without Patrick Surtain II.
145th Overall Pick - Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice
Finally getting another McCaffrey on the Denver Broncos could be a fine idea. Luke McCaffrey could turn into a viable slot wide receiver in the NFL and is yet another young WR that the Broncos added to their room during the NFL Draft, giving rookie QB Bo Nix some weapons he could build with for the long-term.
147th Overall Pick - Jordan Jefferson, DT, LSU
Defensive line coach Jamar Cain was at LSU in 2022 as the DL coach. Jordan Jefferson was not there, but I have a feeling that the Broncos do want to come away with either Jefferson, Maason Smith, or Mekhi Wingo, all three played along the LSU defensive line, and both Smith and Wingo played for Cain in 2022.
203rd Overall Pick - Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Why not add another player into the secondary? The safety room did get weaker without Justin Simmons, and even though the Broncos signed Brandon Jones in free agency, there's nothing wrong with taking a stab on a young safety with one of their final picks.
207th Overall Pick - Dylan McMahon, OG, NC State
I am not sure what happens with Quinn Meinerz. I mean, you'd think Denver extends him at some point but perhaps Ben Powers eventually gets cut. It never hurts to address the offensive line, so with Denver's last pick, they'll take a guard in Dylan McMahon. Offensive line coach Zach Strief will try to mold McMahon into a future starter.
It's hard to not like this class, even with Patrick Surtain II not being in the picture anymore. I get why Broncos fans don't want to see him get traded, but it makes sense for the long-term future of the team to make that happpen.