Broncos breakout stud at CB confirmed after joint practice with Packers
By Jordan Lopez
From being a rookie last year to a starter this year?
Denver Broncos second-year player Riley Moss was a standout in the joint practice against the Green Bay Packers with several nice plays against Jordan Love and the starting offensive unit.
There have been mixed reports on Moss's performance in training camp this year. From what I have gathered and talked to, the former third-round pick has been impressive in his position battle. Moss and Damarri Mathis have been battling to see who will start opposite of Pat Surtain II this year and as of right now, it looks like he's on track to be the CB2 for the Broncos.
Especially after the day he had against the Packers in their joint practice session, all signs are pointing to Moss winning the CB2 battle. He had multiple PBUs on a few of the Packers' top receivers and a near interception against Love in one of the team periods.
Moss possesses great attributes to be a successful cornerback in the league. He has size and length at the position that makes it hard for opposing offenses. To add to his physical attributes, Moss is super athletic and utilizes his great long-distance speed to his advantage.
"We drafted him last year, third round out of Iowa. He's an extremely athletic player. You know, he he gets a lot of flack for being one of the only white corners in the league. I get it. He's long, he transitions well, he's always in phase with the receiver, and when we're completing a pass on Riley [Moss] it's always contested. Not open."- Sean Payton on Up and Adams
Kay Adams asked Surtain if Moss can be a starter in the league and he said:
"Yeah definitely. I see it every day; he's like a sponge. He's willing to learn, soak up the game, but also, you know when he comes out here, he's competing at a high level, finishing every play, finishing every rep, and when you see a guy like that, that determined, the sky is the limit for him."- Pat Surtain II on Up and Adams
Payton referred to Moss having Jason Sehorn vibes, in terms of his athleticism when talking to Adams on Wednesday.
With the second preseason game coming up on Sunday night against the Packers in Denver, Moss has the opportunity to show the coaching staff and the fans in attendance why he deserves that starting corner spot and earn it in front of everyone watching.