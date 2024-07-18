Broncos are clearly building their team the right way after recent contract
The Denver Broncos are clearly building their team the right way, as this recent contract all but cements this idea. No matter how offense-first the NFL becomes, the tried and true way to win games starts and ends in the trenches. If a team constantly loses the battle in the trenches, they're not going to win many games.
And the opposite here is true. It is no coincidence that the teams left standing toward the end of the year are strong in the trenches, and the Denver Broncos recently extending Quinn Meinerz further cements the idea that they are building their team the right way. This is especially true now that they have a QB on a rookie contract, so they are no longer spending big-money on the position.
Andrew Mason of Denver Sports outlines just how much financial investment Denver has made along their OL:
"Further, when it comes to spreading the wealth, the Broncos sit atop the heap. Denver is the only NFL team with four different offensive linemen boasting guarantees of at least $27 million:- Andrew Mason
Powers: $28.5 million (signed in 2023)
Bolles: $38 million (signed in 2020)
Meinerz: $45 million (signed in 2024)
McGlinchey: $52.5 million (signed in 2023)"
This is the way, folks. Throwing a ton of money into less-valuable positions like tight end or inside linebacker is not how an NFL team sustains success. Investing into the offensive and defensive lines is the absolute best way to build a roster. Team's are obviously not going to win any games if they always have more frugal tendencies with their cap space.
At some point, a team must breakout the checkbook. The Denver Broncos have done this over the last two offseasons, giving Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey, and Quinn Meinerz big-time deals. If Bo Nix can emerge as a viable franchise QB, the team will actually head into the 2025 offseason with a mountain of cap space and even more reason to spend it and load up.