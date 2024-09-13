Broncos all-time great is unsurprisingly still producing in 2024
One of the greatest players in the history of the Denver Broncos, Von Miller, has been in the NFL since 2011 and still producing. Denver traded away Von Miller during the 2021 NFL Season, and they sent him to the LA Rams. Luckily, Miller and the Rams were able to win the Super Bowl that year, so it felt like it really did not matter what Denver got back in the trade.
Miller then signed with the Buffalo Bills where he still plays today. Well, after a torn ACL, Miller seems fully back and recovered for the Bills. He's 35 years old and through two games in the 2024 NFL Season, has two sacks, two tackles for loss, and two QB hits.
He was also super efficient in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins:
If Miller kept this exact pace up for all 17 games, he'd obviously finish with 17 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 17 QB hits. If he could come away with that type of production in year 14, I'm sure the Bills would be thrilled. Across his Hall of Fame career, Miller has amassed 125.5 sacks, which ranks as tied for the 18th-most in NFL history in the official leaderboard.
Miller is 12.5 sacks away from cracking the top-10, where he'd boot Richard Dent down on the all-time list. I am sure he wants to keep playing for as long as he body will allow, and if he's able to win his pass-rush snaps at this rate, I guess he has no reason to not keep playing.
He's played just 58 snaps through two games, or 42% of Buffalo's snaps on that side of the ball. It seems that Buffalo wants to limit Miller's snaps throughout the season and deploy him more as a pass-rush specialist. And if Buffalo is able to make the playoffs, they would probably up his snap count.
The all-time Broncos great is still producing at a high level. Miller was able to help lead Denver to a Super Bowl victory back in 2015 and has made eight Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, has won a Super Bowl MVP, and is also a two-time Supre Bowl champion. One of the best pass-rushers of all-time, the 35-year-old is still kicking, and it honestly feels a bit bittersweet as a Broncos fan.
It's good that Denver won't have to deal with Miller and the Bills in the 2024 season.