Broncos add depth at edge by signing Ronnie Perkins, a former 3rd-round pick
With the uncertainty on Frank Clark, the Broncos add depth at the edge rusher room, by signing former Patriots' Ronnie Perkins.
The pass rush has been one of the Denver Broncos' biggest concerns so far in the season. In free agency, they signed Frank Clark but he did not even get the starting job. Baron Browning started the season on the PUP list with a knee injury and his return is unknown. Lastly, Jonas Griffith is out for the season with an ACL injury.
The Broncos pass rush had zero sacks in week one against the Las Vegas Raiders and bounced back with four sacks against the Washington Commanders in week two. Three of those four sacks against Washington were in the first half of the game.
It was announced early Monday, that the Denver Broncos signed edge rusher Ronnie Perkins to the active roster, off the New England Patriots' practice squad.
Ronnie Perkins was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, to be specific, he was the 9th overall pick in that round.
Perkins has not had a regular season snap since he was drafted due to multiple injuries. He has been productive in camps and preseason but has been injured. He has been placed on the injured reserve list in back-to-back seasons. He had nine tackles in one preseason game in 2023.
A familiar face for Nik Bonitto, joins the edge rusher room, as both Bonitto and Perkins played together in Oklahoma. Perkins was a very productive edge for the Oklahoma Sooners, as he appeared in 32 games, and had the following stats.
- 98 tackles (32 for loss)
- 61 solo tackles
- 16.5 sacks (0.52 sacks per game)
- 1 forced fumble
- 1 pass breakup
Additionally, he was a two-time second-team All-Big 12 member.
Frank Clark was inactive in week two for the Broncos due to a hip injury, and it is unknown when he will be back. With Clark's injury, Perkins has the chance to make an impact for Denver and make his official NFL debut.
Perkins is getting a fresh start with the Broncos. Can he be as productive as he was in Oklahoma?