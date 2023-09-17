Will the Broncos' pass rush step up against Washington following a 0-sack game vs LV?
Can the Broncos' pass rush step up in week 2 at home against the Washington Commanders? Will it be an X-Factor for the Broncos to get their first win of the season?
The Denver Broncos lost their first game of the 2023-24 season against the Las Vegas Raiders at home, by a score of 16-17. Denver had a good game offensively, but defensively it was a disaster.
Something to mention regarding the defensive performance against Las Vegas, was the lack of pass rush, despite facing a not-too-athletic quarterback, like Jimmy Garoppolo. The pass rush literally did not show up, as they had zero sacks, yes zero. Las Vegas' offensive line was second-best in pass block win rate against the Denver Broncos in week 1 with 75 percent.
There is something important to mention, the Broncos defense, led by former head coach Vance Joseph blitzed Jimmy Garoppolo, but with almost no pressure. If the rush does not show up, this defense will suffer a lot throughout the season.
In week two, it should be different, as they are facing a way different offensive line, and a very different quarterback in Sam Howell, compared to Garoppolo in week 1. Washington's offensive line really struggled against the Arizona Cardinals, it was a big issue for them, despite winning their game.
Regarding Washington's offensive line, as I mentioned before, they struggled against the Arizona Cardinals in week one, by allowing six quarterback hits, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. Quarterback Sam Howell also threw an interception.
With Washington's offensive line struggling, Vance Joseph should take advantage of it, by putting a lot of pressure on second-year quarterback Sam Howell, making him uncomfortable, and forcing him to make mistakes. If the Broncos can put good pressure on Howell, not necessarily by sacking him, the secondary can have easy picks due to underthrows or overthrows from the quarterback.
Talent is there, but the Broncos pass rush MUST step up in a big way against Washington, it is going to be an X-factor for this game.
