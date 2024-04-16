Broncos add another veteran to bolster defensive line depth
The Denver Broncos have signed a former fourth-round pick to come in and compete for a roster spot on the defensive line.
The Denver Broncos have had a mostly quiet free-agent signing period since the new league year started but one area the team has not ignored has been the defensive line. On Monday, the team added another veteran to the mix, signing Angelo Blackson to a one-year deal.
The Broncos signed former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach early on in the free-agent process and the addition of Angelo Blackson gives the Broncos some experienced help along what was their weakest position group entering the offseason.
Blackson joins Roach, Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Matt Henningsen, Rashard Lawrence, Elijah Garcia and Jordan Jackson as the defensive linemen currently on the roster. If the Broncos add a name or two through the draft and/or the undrafted free-agent process, the unit suddenly doesn't look all that bad.
Blackson was a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans out of Auburn in 2015. After two seasons there, he signed with the New England Patriots and joined their practice squad. Just a couple of months later, he was plucked off that practice squad by the Houston Texans.
Blackson has also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos mark the eighth different team for the well-traveled player, who is still just 31 years old.
Blackson has played in 128 career games while making 42 starts. He has 179 tackles, 8.5 sacks and one interception during his career. He will be fighting for a roster spot with the Broncos but his experience in multiple systems could be valuable. It should also be noted that he did spend some time with Vance Joseph while both were with the Cardinals in 2020. He had 2.5 sacks that season, matching his career high.
The Broncos are making some moves to beef up the interior of the defensive line this offseason. This signing also further shows that the team is probably done with Mike Purcell at this point.
Blackson is a journeyman, but those are the kinds of players the Broncos are going to need in order to start digging out of the massive hole they have put themselves in.