Broncos should pray Adam Schefter's bold trade idea comes true
By Mike Luciano
The Denver Broncos may have had some fairly high hopes for former New York Jets bust Zach Wilson when they rolled the dice on him, but it looks like playing time will be hard to come by. Bo Nix is the franchise quarterback, and veteran Jarrett Stidham seems to have won the backup job.
While Denver's quarterback depth chart seems to be fairly set in stone, the Miami Dolphins are a team in complete flux right now. Tua Tgaovailoa's concussion injury has forced them to cycle through three different quarterbacks, and Week 4 isn't even here yet.
ESPN's Adam Schefter tried to play armchair general manager after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks, suggesting three quarterbacks who could be trade targets for Miami. One of them was the preseason star Wilson, who has been gathering dust behind Nix on Denver's bench.
The Broncos should hope that Miami is desperate enough to take a risk on Wilson. Not only could Denver get back some valuable draft picks at a time when they need as many impact playmakers as possible, but it could set Miami up for ruin in 2024 if they make this move.
Broncos should hope Dolphins inquire about Zach Wilson trade
Is there a worse fit for Miami's offense, which relies more on precise timing and accuracy than any other scheme in the league, than Wilson, who has constantly struggled with both of those things during his three seasons in the league? The Broncos clearly have no plans to start him, so why not indulge the Dolphins?
Miami might even be willing to pay a higher price than most for a player like Wilson. Tagovailoa's unfortunate injury and their mind-numbing decision to roll into this year with a combination of Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle as the team's backups make the need for a quarterback even more urgent.
While Nix has been a roller-coaster through their first few games, the Broncos seem committed to riding this on the back of Nix's playmaking chops. Wilson has had flashes. but they were so rare in New York that Sean Payton is unwilling to tolerate that in Denver.
If the Broncos don't believe Wilson is a better option than Stidham in his fourth season, they likely won't be holding onto him as a part of their long-term outlook. Wilson's revitalization, if at ever possible, could be left to Miami. Judging from his past play, Wilson will face an uphill climb.