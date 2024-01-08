Broncos 3 stock up, 4 stock down after disappointing loss in season finale
Whose stock is trending up or falling down following the final week of the 2023 regular season?
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos' 2023 season has officially come to an end disappointingly as the Las Vegas Raiders handed their division rival their ninth loss of the season, extending their win streak over Denver to eight straight. The Broncos looked out of sorts defensively and struggled to move the ball and score points when it mattered most. The main story of this game was the clear mismatch up front on both sides of the ball that led to Denver's demoralizing loss.
Despite the loss marking the seventh consecutive losing season for the Broncos franchise, there is still plenty to look forward to in the foreseeable future.
Denver Broncos Stock Up following loss vs. Las Vegas Raiders:
WR Brandon Johnson
Broncos second-year wide receiver Brandon Johnson had by far the best game of his NFL career Sunday evening in Las Vegas. Johnson caught four passes for a career-high 88 yards against the Raiders' stellar secondary. The 25-year-old receiver often found the soft spot in the secondary and made the most of his opportunities after the catch. Courtesy of his exceptional route running, Johnson made an incredible impression on the front office and coaching staff heading into the offseason.
WR Jerry Jeudy
Despite catching just three passes in the loss, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's impact on the game cannot be overlooked. Jeudy's 24-yard touchdown reception and 47-yard reception were essentially the main reasons why the Broncos were even able to score 14 points in the contest. It will be interesting to see if the Broncos look to move in a different direction this offseason regarding Jeudy's short-term future with the franchise.
LB Alex Singleton
Broncos inside linebacker Alex Singleton strung together a nice game as he recorded 13 total tackles and a tackle for loss in the contest. Singleton also broke the single-season franchise record for total tackles in Denver Broncos history. Quite an impressive milestone to reach in just his second season with the team.