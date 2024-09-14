Broncos 2025 mock draft: Team sees enough in Bo Nix to load up big-time
67th Overall Pick - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
How about taking another one of Bo Nix's former teammates? Josh Conerly Jr is a tackle from Oregon who stands at a pretty typical size at 6'4" and 315 pounds. The junior started all of the Ducks' games at left tackle in the 2023 collegiate football season. The Oregon offensive line in 2023 allowed just five sacks all season.
He was also a former five-star recruit coming out of high school. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos took one of Nix's Oregon teammates in WR Troy Franklin to hopefully fill a need there. Well, it's not like the Broncos would be taking Conerly Jr just for the fun of it; this team has a huge need at tackle, as LT Garett Bolles is now in his age-32 season and is a free agent in 2025.
100th Overall Pick - Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
The Denver Broncos may need to again invest in their tight end room in 2025. I was definitely underwhelmed with their moves at the position this past offseason. The free agent TE market was nothing special, but a quality, veteran tight end in Gerald Everett was right there and would have given the Broncos a consistent receiving threat at the position.
Greg Dulcich is obviously the big factor here. If he stays on the field for a majority of the season and is able to produce, Denver may not need to do much at the position, but Dulcich has played in just 12 games across two NFL seasons coming into 2024, so it might not be likely that he can sustain an entire season. Enter, Bryson Nesbit. He's 21 years old, stands at 6'6" and is a senior this year. From 2022-2023 with the Tar Heels, Nesbit hauled in 76 receptions for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns in 26 games.
Denver simply needs to get some legitimate receiving production at this position. They lack a high-end play-maker at WR and TE, and it's not like Denver is needing to find the next George Kittle here. Getting a TE who can come in and catch four passes a game is what this team needs to help develop Bo Nix.
At pick 100, the Denver Broncos take Bryson Nesbit and will hope for the best.