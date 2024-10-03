Broncos 2025 mock draft: Getting greedy on defense and making Bo Nix happy
The Denver Broncos could really push themselves over the edge in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they certainly make that push in this latest mock draft. From week to week, the team's long-term needs really should not change. Most of their long-term needs are on offense, but the team does need some reinforcements on defense.
Denver could lose or look to replace a few players on defense in free agency and during the 2025 NFL Draft, but with how well that unit is playing and how young it is, Denver is set for the next few years on this side of the ball. Honestly, they should hope that Vance Joseph does not get a head coaching job next cycle.
He may have at least another year as the Broncos' defensive coordinator, but if the team can figure out the offense, that won't put as much pressure on offense. In this Denver Broncos' 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the team tries to get greedy on defense and also makes Bo Nix happy.
22nd Overall Pick - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
From what I have been able to read on Luther Burden, the stud WR from Missouri, is that he has a similar game to guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Deebo Samuel and is just stellar at yards after the catch. Burden might be too perfect of a fit for the Denver Broncos, and I have no idea how he fell to me a pick 22, which is where the team's first-round pick currently sits.
The Broncos desperately need a WR1 on the roster, and I would not at all be opposed to the team making a huge push to sign Tee Higgins in free agency and still hitting on a first-round WR in the 2025 NFL Draft. It may be a perfect time to go all-in around Bo Nix.
Luther Burden helps that cause.