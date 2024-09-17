Broncos 2025 mock draft after Week 2: Bo Nix gets much-needed help
If there's one thing that's become abundantly clear through the first two weeks of the young 2024 NFL season, it's that the Denver Broncos need to get quarterback Bo Nix some help, and they need it fast. Unfortunately, the 2025 NFL Draft can't help the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix now, but this team is undoubtedly going to be prioritizing offense in next year's draft after the abysmal performance we've seen thus far from the team's receivers, running backs, and tight ends.
Not to mention, the offensive line...
How will the Broncos attack their variety of offensive needs in the 2025 NFL Draft? Who are some prospects to keep an eye on?
Broncos land elite WR prospect in 2025 NFL mock draft
1. 1st round: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
There are a couple of things we know Sean Payton loves and the Denver Broncos need. First of all, Payton loves wide receivers with size. He's assembled a group of receivers right now that includes the 6-foot-4 Courtland Sutton, 6-foot-3 Josh Reynolds, 6-foot-4 Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and the 6-foot-5 Devaughn Vele.
Size is an important factor for Payton in the evaluation process for receiver, and Tetairoa McMillan fits the bill perfectly. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound star out of Arizona has been magnificent this season, racking up 23 catches for 453 yards and four touchdowns through his first three games. He's averaging nearly 20 yards per reception and is getting it done at the catch point and after the catch.
McMillan is on a short list of players in the 2024 NFL Draft who would be immediate WR1-caliber players for the Broncos right now.
2. 2nd round: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Shockingly, the Denver Broncos have not drafted an offensive tackle since they took Garett Bolles in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Although Bolles has been a great team player throughout his time in Denver, his contract is up after this season and we need to see more from him over the final 15 games in 2024 to project him as a third-contract player in Denver.
Bolles is going to be 33 next May anyway, and it's high time the Broncos figured out a tackle they can buy into in the NFL Draft.
Aireontae Ersery is big (6-foot-6, 330 pounds), athletic, and buries people in the running game. He's going to probably rise above this draft projection as the year goes along.
3. 3rd round: Antwane Wells Jr., WR, Ole Miss
Is it really necessary for the Broncos to double up on receivers early in the 2025 NFL Draft? Maybe. The Broncos undoubtedly will move forward after this season with guys like Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin on the roster, but what's going on with the team's lack of usage of Marvin Mims Jr.? Is he still in the plans?
Even if he is, adding Tetairoa McMillan and Antwane Wells Jr. to the mix next offseason would give the Broncos some outstanding playmaking ability, after the catch prowess, and juice to the offense.
Wells has averaged over 17 yards per reception in his first year with Ole Miss after transferring from South Carolina.
We could see the Broncos use a pick in rounds 1-3 on a running back or tight end as well if the right ones come along, but getting studs for the offense is the top priority.