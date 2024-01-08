Broncos 2024 mock draft: Disappointing QB replaced with blockbuster trade
The Denver Broncos turn the page in this 2024 mock draft which lands them a new franchise quarterback
By Randy Gurzi
Once again, the Denver Broncos finish the year without a playoff appearance. It's now an eight-year drought, with their last trip being in 2015 when Peyton Manning won the title and then rode off into the sunset. They hoped the addition of Russell Wilson would bring back their winning ways but after two disappointing years, it's clear they need to move on.
Figuring out what to do with Wilson won't be easy but the Broncos are fortunate that there will be options in the 2024 NFL Draft. The only issue is that other teams will be desperate as well, so they're going to need to be able to swing a blockbuster trade. They might not have the ammunition to move up for Caleb Williams or Drake Maye but they do jump up in this mock and land themselves a star signal-caller.
Round 1, Pick 8: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
With the New York Jets ready to start Aaron Rodgers in 2024, they'll be open for business. That's why they are willing to send their top pick in this draft to Denver in exchange for their selection at No. 14. They also take the Broncos' third-rounder and a first in 2025 while giving up a fourth as well.
Once on the clock, Denver takes Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from LSU. Daniels spent three seasons at Arizona State and flashed plenty of potential but didn't show his true talent until he joined the Tigers.
In 2023, he had 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns against just four picks. He added 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground as well, proving to be a dual threat. Sean Payton can get creative with Daniels which should be the spark this offense needs.