Broncos 2024 mock draft after picking Bo Nix 12th overall
Who will the Denver Broncos take next?
How do the Denver Broncos follow up the selection of Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft? What do Sean Payton and George Paton have up their sleeves for the second and third days of the draft? As of right now, the Broncos have just one selection on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft (3rd round, 76th overall) and seven more selections in total.
Now that they've got a first-round quarterback in the building, they've got to get work building around him.
With the way the first round went, there are still a lot of really good players on the board heading into Day 2. The Broncos could still get a few more really good players and you can almost take it to the bank that this team isn't just going to sit on its hands with Sean Payton running the show.
1. Third round, 76th overall: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
I'm not sure if the Broncos are going to have to trade up to get him (Franklin is 58th overall on Dane Brugler's big board, but 76th overall on Daniel Jeremiah's final big board). With the NFL Draft, it only takes one team, but you just never know.
How about supporting the Bo Nix pick by getting him the guy who was his top target with the Oregon Ducks at the wide receiver position? I wouldn't be surprised to see the Broncos trade Courtland Sutton on Friday, perhaps even picking up an additional selection or two.
This draft is not considered to be very deep, so with seven selections from the 3rd-7th rounds, it should be expected for the Broncos to move around to target players, maybe even trading picks for proven talent. But getting Troy Franklin, if possible, to give Bo Nix a friendly face (outside of Alex Forsyth) would be a lot of fun. He set an Oregon single-season school record with 14 touchdown grabs last season, averaging over 17 yards per catch.
Having his speed along with Marvin Mims in this Denver Broncos offense would be fantastic.