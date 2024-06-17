Bronco 2025 mock draft: Team loads up to capitalize on Bo Nix's rookie deal
42nd Overall Pick (via BUF) - Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
Another pick from the Buffalo Bills in the massive trade-down, the Denver Broncos continue to bolster the trenches with Gabe Jacas from Illinois. Through two years at Illinois, Jacas has accumulated nine tackles for loss and eight sacks. The junior is 6'3" and 265 pounds, and with the Broncos not having an established alpha off the EDGE, they'll need to keep taking swings until they find someone to assume that role.
In the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos took Jonah Elliss, an EDGE rusher from Utah. Besides the new addition of Elliss, the Broncos also have Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto. This unit could have potential in 2024, but both Browning and Cooper are set to be free agents next offseason.
So the Broncos may have double the need at this position.
60th Overall Pick (via BUF) - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
In 2023, Luke Lachey only played in three games. However, he did have 398 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022. Let's be honest, here, Iowa churns out top tight ends in the NFL constantly, and the Denver Broncos do have a huge need at the position. Greg Dulcich hardly played in 2023, and Adam Trautman is just a guy.
The Broncos could have a sleeper at the position in Lucas Krull, but the unit is easily the weakest in the entire NFL, which is a huge issue. Adding a viable TE to the mix would do wonders for this offense, but ideally, one or both of Dulcich or Krull can make a leap in 2024 and take the need away for the Broncos.
Luke Lachey is 6'6" and 250lbs, so he's got the size and the pedigree to be a top tight end in this league. The Broncos did take a first-round tight end back in 2019 when they drafted Noah Fant.