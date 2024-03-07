Bombshell report could indicate Russell Wilson's new team in 2024
Will this come true?
A new report from a Pittsburgh-based insider could indicate a new team for former Broncos QB Russell Wilson in 2024. The most logical fit for Wilson in 2024 is indeed in Pittsburgh with the Steelers, and steam for that marriage could be billowing.
Gerry Dulac from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that both Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers have an interest in each other, and a meeting is being planned for the start of free agency. This could be huge for the Denver Broncos. The team is on the hook to pay Wilson nearly $40 million in 2024, and whatever dollar amount he signs with on another team gets subtracted from that figure.
The number is actually $39 million. So, if the Steelers were to sign Wilson for, let's say, $10 million, that number is shaven off the $39 million, so the Broncos would be on the hook for $29 million. It's easy to see why the team would want Russell Wilson to sign for less than the veteran minimum, and maybe that's why they've allowed him to talk to teams ahead of free agency.
Maybe the Broncos and Wilson came to an agreement that the QB would sign for more than the veteran minimum if the team allowed him to talk to other teams before FA begins. The Pittsburgh Steelers went 10-7 last year with Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph at QB. Russell Wilson is no longer a top 10 QB, but he's very obviously an upgrade over what the Steelers had.
And with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith always having a strong running game, putting Wilson in that offense could actually be a good fit for both sides. A strong running game and play-action is what Wilson plays best in, and I think the Steelers could do just that in 2024. Frankly, the Steelers could be a slightly dangerous team if they were to sign Russell Wilson.
As of now, it doesn't appear like any other team is currently expressing interest in signing the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback.