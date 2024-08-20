Bo Nix's hardest test in the 2024 NFL Season might come very early on
At this point, it is only a matter of time before the Denver Broncos name Bo Nix their starting QB, and he could be in store for a very tough test early in his career. For what feels like the billionth time in a row, the Broncos play the Seattle Seahawks to open up an NFL season. They played them to open up the 2022 NFL Season.
And they again meet in 2024. In just a few weeks, we are very likely going to see Bo Nix make his first ever NFL start in one of the hardest places to play in all of sports. The Seahawks may not be a very good team in 2024, but the environment is among the toughest in the NFL for the opposition.
The "12th Man" has become their identity, so you have to assume that the crowd is going to be rocking. The Broncos may actually have to go to some silent counts on offense given how loud the stadium could be. Not only that, but their new hew coach, Mike Macdonald, is among the best defensive minds in the NFL.
In the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Macdonald held down the Ravens defense, and they were the best in the NFL during his stretch. His units ranked third and first in points allowed in 2022 and 2023.
They were also ninth and sixth in total yards allowed in the NFL during this time. In 2023, they ranked sixth in passing yards allowed as well. Wherever you look, Macdonald had a top-10 this or that during his short stint as DC of the Baltimore Ravens.
The Seahawks also have some very good players on their defense including Leonard Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Jarrad Reed, Devon Witherspoon, and Julian Love. The Seahawks defense has underperformed in recent years, but Macdonald has an obvious track record of high-end success, so this is going to be a massive test for QB Bo Nix and Sean Payton.
If Bo Nix does not play well, it would not be much of a surprise at all, and this early-season test could hit Nix right in the face if he is not prepared.