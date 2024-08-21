Bo Nix playing well should not be a surprise after this forgotten report
The Denver Broncos seem to be benefitting from taking Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his performances thus far should not be much of a surprise. As we got closer to the NFL Draft, the Broncos kept getting connected to Bo Nix, and that momentum ended up being very real.
In fact, in terms of fit, Bo Nix with Sean Payton may be the best fit for any rookie QB in this year's class. While some bashed the selection of Bo Nix, others saw the reasoning, and with how well Nix has played in the preseason thus far, it makes me go back to this previous report from Adam Schefter:
At first glance, you may roll your eyes, but this isn't saying that Payton thinks Nix will be as good as Patrick Mahomes, but rather what this statement is saying is that Payton feels as strong about Nix having success in the NFL as he did Mahomes.
It's very unlikely that Bo Nix would be at the level that Patrick Mahomes is on today, but based on this previous report from Schefter, it's hard to imagine that anyone in the Broncos building is surprised that Nix has played this well in the preseason. At this point, it is only a matter of time before he is named the starting QB of the team.
And this could bring a new and refreshing era to the Denver Broncos. Their decision to cut Russell Wilson seemed unpopular at first, but months later, it feels like it was the right move to make. Sure, Bo Nix may have some rookie season struggles like most first-year passers do, but this could end up being one of the best NFL Draft selections in recent memory by any team.
The way Nix can operate the offense and his comfortability is obvious. He's not thrown an interception nor has he even taken a sack in his 30 dropbacks between two preseason games. This insanely efficient play is something that we'd typically see from seasoned veterans, but it's being done by the rookie Nix.
The Denver Broncos may have a hit a home run with this player.