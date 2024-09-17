Bo Nix might have learned the wrong stuff from Zach Wilson after a brutal 2024 start
By Ryan Heckman
After two weeks, the Denver Broncos are essentially who we thought they might be, at least, if fans are all taking a realistic approach to this season.
Going into the year with a rookie quarterback isn't a recipe for an easy season, by any means, but there were certainly signs to have hope in Bo Nix. So far, though, the offense has been sputtering.
Behind the arm of Nix, Denver has averaged just 13 points per game while the rookie has completed 57 percent of his passes, throwing for a total of 384 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions.
Nix has been far from perfect, and that was to be expected to some extent, from a rookie quarterback. Yes, fans should be patient with the 2024 first rounder.
However, he's showing that maybe, just maybe, he wasn't exactly ready for the NFL and might have benefited from sitting a while to start his career.
There are many reasons to suggest Nix was ready, first and foremost backed by his multitude of college starting experience. But, if we looked at one play in particular from Week 2, followed by his response to said play, it tells us everything we need to know.
After the game, Nix was asked about his third quarter interception which was tossed in the red zone, and looked to be thrown directly to the opposition.
Does anybody else see a parallel here? Maybe some shades of, oh I don't know ... a certain Zach Wilson?
Bo Nix's comments are approaching Zach Wilson level of embarrasing
Remember a couple of years ago when the New York Jets took on the New England Patriots on a Saturday night in late November? You might remember by the final score of 10-3, or maybe you don't, because the game itself was an embarrassment to the league.
But, what was even more embarrassing than the overall game result were the comments made by Wilson after the game's end. The Jets had totaled just 103 yards of total offense on the night, with Wilson going 9-of-22 for 77 yards passing, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Wilson was also sacked four times and ended with a miserable QBR of just 20.3.
After the game, Wilson was asked if he felt as if the offense let the defense down in this one.
"No," Wilson replied.
One word was all it took for the man to completely embarrass his entire organization. Not only was his response wrong, but it couldn't have been further from the truth. It was wrong on so many levels.
So, for Nix to make the comments he did, to the media following his Week 2 performance, feel eerily familiar.
Nix is a rookie. He hasn't earned the right to be snarky or vague with his responses. After just two starts in the league, he should be taking far more accountability for his actions. Obviously, the media member wanted to know what Nix saw on that interception; the type of coverage, maybe any disguises he didn't notice from the defense, what kind of pressure he faced, which receivers were and weren't open, etc.
Instead, he replied with what felt like an insensitive and unprofessional answer.
The kid has plenty of learning to do both on and off the field, and so far, there's plenty of evidence as to why.